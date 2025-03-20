Blazers Star Robert Williams III Undergoes Season-Ending Surgery
Portland Trail Blazers reserve center Robert Williams III has had an arthroscopic surgery for left knee inflammation, reports NBA insider Chris Haynes. Haynes reports that the 6-foot-9 big man will be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks of action, which would put him past the end of the 2024-25 regular season.
Given that Portland has a shot to crack the Western Conference's top 10 and make the play-in tournament, there's at least a theoretical chance Williams could be back in action for the team if it advanced deep into the playoffs.
More Portland Trail Blazers: Blazers' Scoot Henderson Explains Scoring Tear
Given the quality of talent in the West, however, that feels unlikely.
The Portland center has barely played during his two seasons in town. Given Thursday's injury news, he will now finish up his second year with the Trail Blazers having played in just 26 of 164 possible regular season games.
More Portland Trail Blazers: Blazers Not Trading Vets Will Come Back to Bite Them
In his 20 healthy contests this year, the 27-year-old out of Texas A&M averaged 5.8 points on 64.1 percent shooting from the field and 88.2 percent shooting from the foul line, 5.9 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, 1.1 assists and 0.7 steals a night.
The fact that Portland general manager Joe Cronin opted not to trade away Williams at this season's deadline, given his lingering health issues, now becomes all the more indefensible. Williams was healthy at the time, but has now been out since February 20 with the knee injury.
Williams is in the third year of a four-season, $48 million rookie-scale contract extension he inked with the Boston Celtics ahead of the 2021-22 season. He is owed $13.3 million next year.
A former All-Defensive Teamer who's a solid per-minute rebounder and an excellent rim protector, Williams could still — even now — have appeal to rival playoff teams looking for quality, cost-effective veteran center help next year. Cronin could still trade Williams.
But Williams will likely need to string a couple dozen healthy games together for that to happen.
More Portland Trail Blazers:
Blazers Reportedly Have Mounting Interest in Keeping Chauncey Billups
LaMarcus Aldridge Reveals He Tried to Return to Blazers Multiple Times But Former General Manager Stopped It
Jabari Walker Makes Blazers History, Joining Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.