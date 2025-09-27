Blazers' Starting Lineup Receives Low Ranking From NBA Insider
This season, the Portland Trail Blazers are going to look different with the starting lineup. They will have at least two new starters after the departures of Anfernee Simons and Deandre Ayton.
Either Jrue Holiday or Scoot Henderson will be starting at the point guard spot. Donovan Clingan is going to be the starting center. They are hoping for some development from both Clingan and Henderson.
With these couple of changes in the starting lineup, one NBA insider doesn't seem to like what the Trail Blazers have coming into this year.
NBA Insider Doesn't Like The Trail Blazers' Starting Lineup
Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints has the Blazers ranked 25th in the NBA with their starting lineup, meaning he thinks there are only five teams worse than them.
Siegel cites the lack of offensive options as the reason why he doesn't like them, but acknowledges that they will be a good defensive team.
"Overall, the Trail Blazers still lack the offensive depth needed to be a true threat in the West, and not many teams will be too concerned about this starting five outscoring them. However, Portland has a chance to be very annoying for opposing teams on defense."
Another reason for the low ranking is that Siegel believes that the team will start a lot of different players.
"Chauncey Billups and the Portland Trail Blazers will start a lot of different players this season as they look to expand on their respectable 13-13 finish to the 2024-25 season. Portland is definitely trending in the right direction, given all the length and athleticism they possess."
The Trail Blazers Need Young Guys in The Starting Lineup To Step Up Before Damian Lillard Comes Back
Portland needs some guys to make a leap while they wait for Lillard to return from his torn Achilles. He won't play at all next year, so this is a perfect year to develop Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson.
If Henderson actually starts and shows some star qualities, that would be the best-case scenario for the Blazers. They still think that he can be a star player as a point guard. The same goes for Clingan at the center position.
