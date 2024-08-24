Trail Blazers News: 2 Young Portland Stars Projected As Possible 2028 Olympians
Will any Portland Trail Blazers make the cut for Team USA at the 2028 Olympic games in Los Angeles? We have previously wondered about this on this very site, but what do other pundits think?
Bill DiFilippo of Uproxx Sports lists two recent Portland lottery draft picks as distinct possibilities to make the cut in four years: 2023 No. 3 overall selection Scoot Henderson and No. 7 2024 pick Donovan Clingan. The Americans will be looking to win their sixth consecutive gold medal at the Olympics.
In terms of Henderson's competition at the point, Indiana Pacers All-NBA Third Team point guard Tyrese Haliburton is considered a lock to return for a more outsized role in 2028. Haliburton was essentially Team USA's 12th man during this year's run to its fifth consecutive gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
All-NBA Second Team point guard Jalen Brunson played for Team USA's C-list squad in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, and served as that team's captain. The U.S. failed to medal, ultimately falling to Oklahoma City Thunder All-NBA First Team point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Team Canada in the bronze game. Philadelphia 76ers All-Star point guard Tyrese Maxey, troubled and injury-prone Memphis Grizzlies All-Star point guard Ja Morant, and 2024 Olympic and NBA champ Derrick White, who'll be 33, are all considered distinct possibilities for the L.A. games.
Henderson is listed among the "wild card" possibilities to make the cut. He's joined by Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham — the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft — 2024 Team USA standout Steph Curry (who'll be 40), Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs, and offense-only All-Star Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young.
"Henderson is a talented youngster, and while he’s coming off of a rough rookie year, we’ll see where he’s at as a player in 2028," DiFilippo writes.
Miami Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo, who along with Anthony Davis clearly and badly outplayed starting five Joel Embiid in Paris, is seen by DiFilippo as the only guaranteed lock for the 2028 games. Adebayo, already a three-time All-Star and two-time NBA Finals also-ran, would be playing for his third gold medal, and would still be just 31.
DiFilippo considers both Davis and Embiid, both of whom will be deep into their 30s, as possibilities to return. He also thinks Oklahoma City Thunder All-Rookie First Teamer Chet Holmgren, Memphis Grizzlies All-Star power forward Jaren Jackson Jr., and All-Defensive Team Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley are definitely in the mix to make the 2028 iteration of Team USA.
Jackson, a power forward fresh off winning the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, became the team's top center. He was horrible, and struggled to rebound against the international competition. Holmgren and Mobley have clear All-Star upside, though neither has earned that honor just yet.
Clingan is listed as a wild card at center, along with Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler and All-Rookie Team Dallas Mavericks five Dereck Lively III.
"Could Clingan, who the Blazers took seventh overall this year, get a look as a potential Victor Wembanyama stopper?" DiFilippo wonders. "You don’t want to completely build your roster around the fact that one team has Wembanyama, but having a big man in the wings who can battle with him wouldn’t be the worst idea in the world."
