Trail Blazers’ 2024-25 Uniforms to Pay Special Tribute to Bill Walton
The Portland Trail Blazers intend to commemorate the playing career of late great Hall of Fame center Bill Walton throughout the entire 2024-25 NBA season, according to a team press release.
Walton passed away in his San Diego home this past May, following a battle colorectal cancer. He was a far-too-young 71 years old.
Read More: Former Portland Finals MVP Bill Walton Passes Away Aged 71
Portland players will be outfitted with a commemorative tie-dye band adorning the upper left side of their jerseys, to celebrate Deadhead Walton's lifelong predilection for the attire. The bands will also include Walton's No. 32 jersey number. That digit, of course, has long been retired in Portland.
"The organization will host a special Bill Walton Tribute Night on March 9 when the Detroit Pistons visit Moda Center," the statement added. "The night will feature special elements throughout to honor Walton and all his contributions to Rip City and the game of basketball. All fans in attendance are encouraged to wear tie-dye and will receive a special tie-dye headband so they can rock Bill’s classic style. In-game tribute videos will be showcased along with more in-game and in-person activations, which will be announced at a later date."
After winning two championships and being thrice named an All-American First Teamer and the National College Player of the Year while with the UCLA Bruins, Walton was selected with the No. 1 pick by Portland in the 1974 NBA Draft. A deft two-way player, Walton at the time was a shockingly dynamic distributor for his size. The two-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA, and two-time All-Defensive standout led the Trail Blazers to the 1977 NBA Finals, where the club vanquished Walton's fellow Hall of Famer Julius Irving and his Philadelphia 76ers in six games.
Portland looked even better to start the next season, having gone an unreal 50-10 before Walton broke his foot. He returned for the first round of the 1978 playoffs against the Seattle SuperSonics, but broke the navicular bone below his left ankle after the second game. Walton sat out the entire 1978-79 out of frustration for what he deemed to be mistreatment by the Trail Blazers' medical staff, demanding to be dealt away. Portland finally complied, flipping him to his hometown San Diego Clippers ahead of the 1979-80 offseason. He wrapped up his five-year Trail Blazers career (though, again, he only played in four of them) with averages of 17.1 points on 51 percent shooting from the floor and 67.4 percent shooting from the charity stripe, 13.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.0 steals a night.
A series of foot injuries limited his availability in San Diego limited him to just 169 healthy games (115 starts) across six with the Clippers, who moved to Los Angeles for his final season with the franchise, 1984-85.
Walton was flipped to the Boston Celtics ahead of the 1985-86 season, and was shockingly healthy with the club en route to a 67-15 record and Walton's second title. He was named Sixth Man of the Year for his efforts.
More Trail Blazers: Traded Portland Lottery Pick 'Dark Horse' Contender for Rookie of the Year Honors