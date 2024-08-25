Trail Blazers 2024 Position Preview: Small Forward
As we continue our position preview series (we had pre- and post-Malcolm Brogdon trade point guard previews, as well as a shooting guard position preview), the appraisal turns to the wing, where Portland made a big move via trade this offseason.
The Trail Blazers flipped the expiring $22.5 million contract of 2023 Sixth Man of the Year Brogdon, the rights to the 2024 No. 14 draft pick (which wound up being Bub Carrington), a 2029 first rounder, and a pair of two future seconds to the Washington Wizards in exchange for small forward Deni Avdija, who now seems likely to start for Portland in 2024-25.
But how will the reserve minutes behind him shake out, on a Portland club that seems likely to still finish out of the postseason run next spring?
Projected Starter: Deni Avidja
The Wizards selected the 6-foot-9, Israeli-born swingman with the ninth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He saw his numbers take a massive leap during his third season in 2023-24. The 23-year-old appeared in 75 contests for the Wizards last year, averaging 14.7 points on a .506/.374/.740 slash line, 7.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per bout. He finished sixth in Most Improved Player odds.
In 2024-25, Avdija will suit up for the first year of the four-season, $55 million contract extension deal he inked last summer. He could be in line to see his career scoring and passing output improve mightily this year.
Projected Top Reserve: Dalano Banton
Upon arriving to the Trail Blazers midway through the 2023-24 season, the 6-foot-9 point forward logged career-best averages of 16.7 points on a .408/.311/.780 slash line, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game, across 30 contests. Capable of slotting in at the point and on the wing, the 24-year-old could legitimately push Avdija for that starting gig. His handle surpasses Avdija's, though the latter player possesses the upside.
Projected Third-Stringer: Jabari Walker
Walker, still just 22, was selected with the No. 57 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. After playing a limited role for Portland as a rookie, he saw his minutes bumped up significantly, from 11.1 to 23.6, in 2023-24. The 6-foot-9 Colorado product averaged 8.9 points while slashing .460/.295/.754, 7.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.6 steals across 72 contests (23 starts).
