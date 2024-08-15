Trail Blazers Position Preview: Point Guard
What will fourth-year Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups' lineup look like at his old position?
A former Hall of Fame point guard mostly thanks to his stints with the Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets, Billups was an ace pacer, clutch bucket-getter (to the point where he earned the deserved nickname "Mr. Big Shot") and, like everyone on that title-winning 2004 Pistons squad, a lethal perimeter defender. A five-time All-Star Billups was also named a two-time All-Defensive Second Teamer.
Naturally, coaching on a team where no guard can play defense would seem to be deeply frustrating for Billups. Though that's not likely to change with the current personnel rostered, it does seem like change is coming to his point guard rotation.
Projected Starter: Anfernee Simons
Simons, a 6-foot-3 guard who played as an undersized shooting guard alongside rookie Scoot Henderson last year, could be primo trade fodder. Simons is slated to earn $53.7 million across the next two seasons, pretty respectable cash for a guy who averaged 22.6 points on .430/.385/.916 shooting splits, 5.5 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 0.5 steals a night. That 38.5 percent 3-point conversion rate arrived on a frequent 8.8 triple tries a night.
The 25-year-old's sharpshooting makes him an appetizing option, and maybe his defensive issues will be more hidden when he's not ceding several inches of height and wingspan to opposing covers. Starting him is the right decision.
Projected Reserves: Scott Henderson, Devonte' Graham
Henderson missed out on an All-Rookie Team selection this season, in no small part because he had an absolutely miserable fall start to his debut NBA run. He righted the ship, somewhat, but had trouble connecting on his jumper or stopping anyway defensively.
Graham was Portland's lone free agent signing this summer, and given his relative dotage (he's 29) and his limited role with the San Antonio Spurs last season, he looks slated to be a third-stringer.
Dalano Banton is a unique case. He played some spot minutes at the point, but size-wise (he's 6-foot-8) the Nebraska product is really more of a small forward. The 24-year-old can ostensibly suit up as a point forward, where he would function as perhaps a supplemental playmaker. Given Portland's current roster deficits on the wing, it seems reasonable that Banton will be slotted there. A player that intriguing, with his level of production and remaining upside, won't just not play.
