3 Breakout Players For Blazers Entering 2024 Season
The Portland Trail Blazers finished last season with a record of 21-61, leaving much to be desired. They entered the offseason looking to get themselves a little more competitive heading into the new year.
Portland's front office knows that they are a long way from actually contending for an NBA title, with general manager Joe Cronin tempering expectations a few months ago.
"We're heavily invested in a lot of our young guys, so development will continue to be our focus. We're not going to win at an extremely high level until some of those guys are ready. At the same time, we have to put those guys in the best environment."
The Trail Blazers do have some young pieces along the roster that are expected to grow over the next bit of time. Here are three breakout candidates for Portland heading into the new year.
Toumani Camara
Camara was thought of as a throwaway in the trade that sent star point guard Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks but he showed strong defensive abilities this past season. He became arguably the best defender on the Trail Blazers, giving the team needed size and range on the defensive end of the floor.
The biggest question with Camara is how his offense will come along. He averaged 7.5 points per game while shooting 33.7 percent from 3-point land. If he can get his shot to fall more consistently, the Trail Blazers may have gotten themselves a steal in the Lillard trade.
Duop Reath
Reath is an interesting candidate as we enter the 2024 season. The former LSU product made a name for himself with the team last season, getting his two-way contract converted to a regular deal.
Over 68 games for the Trail Blazers, he averaged 9.1 points and 3.7 rebounds. The big man will need to work on his rebounding if he is to see more playing time, especially with the crowded front-court that Portland has. But Reath showed steady improvement as the year went on, making him a prime candidate to fully emerge this coming season.
Deni Avdija
Arguably the most well-known name on this list, Avdija has a chance to really shine with Portland this season. He spent the last few years with the Washington Wizards but never saw his game be taken to new heights.
Avdija could end up being the best player for the Trail Blazers this season but will need to improve his 3-point shooting to be considered a breakout player. He averaged 14.7 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 34.7 percent from the arch last season. If Avdija can be a little more efficient, he will likely be a mainstay with the Trail Blazers for years to come.
