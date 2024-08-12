Timeline For Blazers to Possibly Trade Young Star Revealed
The Portland Trail Blazers have been in the news for most of the summer regarding different trade talks. While the majority of the attention has been on veteran forward Jerami Grant, Portland also has a few other players who have been mentioned in potential deals.
One of those players is young guard Anfernee Simons. With the excess of players in the backcourt this season, Simons may become a casualty in Portland.
There has been some thought to the Trail Blazers moving Simons before training camp starts but it seems that may not be the case. Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report reported that the team may not be looking to move Simons before the start of the season.
"Some in the industry wonder if Anfernee Simons will finish the year in Portland, though it doesn't sound like the team is looking to move him before the regular season begins."
The Trail Blazers likely don't want to give up on Simons just yet but with Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson in the mix, Simons could likely net the team some strong assets. Simons is on a very team-friendly contract for the next two years, making him a much easier move than some other players.
He is scheduled to make $25.8 million this coming season and $27.6 million next year. With the way that the new CBA has changed the salary cap structure, any potentially interested team may view Simons's contract as a steal.
Last season, he averaged 22.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game for Portland. He shot 38.5 percent from beyond the 3-point line as well, showing consistency with his shot.
With the Trail Blazers unlikely to be a true contender again this season, moving Simons while his value is high could be the smart play. He could slot in as a sixth man or starter for many teams around the league, giving them a massive scoring punch.
Simons has improved his game in each year that he has been in the NBA, now coming in as a legitimate scorer for the Trail Blazers. He could be the missing piece for a team contending for a title but Portland has been hard-set in their asking prices in recent trade talks.
Simons' future in Portland remains a mystery but for now, the team seems to be looking to enter the year with the undersized guard on the roster.
More Trail Blazers: Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons Cracks Top 20 NBA Shooting Guards in New Rankings