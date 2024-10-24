3 Takeaways After Revamped Warriors Obliterate Blazers in 2024-25 Season Opener
The new-look Golden State Warriors came into the Moda Center and laid the smackdown against a rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers squad Wednesday night. The 139-104 obliteration that may have spoken more to the Warriors' improved wing depth than it was a reflection of Portland's ability or lack thereof.
Here are our takeaways from the big moment:
1. Scoot Henderson, Sixth Man of the Year?
Generally, this award is allocated to players on clubs with winning percentages above .500, so it's probably not in the cards for Portland's second-year rookie point guard. But there's no question that he looked quite comfortable playing off the bench for the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night (even before the fourth quarter's garbage time, stat-padding minutes), as an energy-shifting scorer. The 6-foot-3 G League Ignite alum scored 22 points on 7-of-18 shooting from the field (0-of-5 from long range) and 8-of-9 shooting from the foul line, while also dishing out four dimes and grabbing four rebounds. His defense was again his downfall. He posted a game-worst -30 plus-minus during his 27:54 of action.
2. Toumani Camara, Starter
In a bit of a surprise, head coach Chauncey Billups opted to elevate second-year small forward Toumani Camara to his starting lineup on Wednesday night, with starting shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe still ailing. Deni Avdija, ostensibly the club's starting three when everyone is healthy, was officially listed as the club's starting shooting guard, but Billups was open to cross-matching players defensively, with the lengthier, more athletic Camara being explored as a possible Stephen Curry stopper. During Camara's 29:53 of game action, he scored 11 points on 3-of-8 shooting from the field (2-of-4 from beyond the arc) and 3-of-4 from the charity stripe, while also pulling down six rebounds, passing for four assists, and nabbing two steals.
3. Deni Avdija Fitting in Immediately
New arrival Avdija showed off his surprising acumen as a passer during his debut regular season bout for the Trail Blazers. The 6-foot-9 vet scored 15 points and got to the line seemingly at will, converting 7-of-8 free throw looks while shooting 4-of-10 from the floor. He also pulled down seven boards, passed for two assists, blocked two shots and stole the ball twice.
All told, six Trail Blazers scored in double digits, but those numbers were buoyed in a meaningless fourth quarter, which began with the game already out of hand, as Golden State led 99-72 at the start of the frame.
