Anfernee Simons Injury Status for Blazers vs. Jazz
The Portland Trail Blazers have been a team that has been cursed with injuries more than most teams in the NBA. It's been something that has afflicted the franchise for most of the year.
Portland believes that the injuries are the biggest reason why they weren't able to make a late run at the playoffs. They were officially eliminated earlier this week.
That makes these final games not so important for them. Still, they have a lot of young guys that they would like to get some experience and some other guys to showcase for potential offseason trades.
Anfernee Simons fits into both of those categories. He's still a young guy that they are hoping will have a bright future, but they don't know what his future is in Portland.
Simons has missed each of the last four games with a forearm injury. He is now listed as questionable due to a right forearm contusion.
During the trade deadline, multiple teams inquired about possibly acquiring Simons in a trade. The Trail Blazers not only decided not to trade him but also didn't trade anyone else.
That decision ended up not working out for them since they fell short of making the playoffs. Instead of getting draft assets and some young players back for some of their guys, they ended up getting nothing.
Simons is one of those players that they could have gotten something for. Of course, he is still a young player who they like.
Simons is someone who can light it up from three when he's hot, but he isn't a number-one option. The Blazers have to figure out who could be a number-one option, and that player might not be on the roster yet.
Portland will have a lot of decisions to make in the offseason when it comes to the roster. Don't expect everyone to be back next season.
So far this season, Simons is averaging 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. He is shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
