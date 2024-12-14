Are Donovan Clingan or Deandre Ayton Playing? Full Injury Report For Blazers vs Spurs
The Portland Trail Blazers will be taking on the San Antonio Spurs on Friday and it will be their first game since last Sunday. Portland enters this game with a record of 8-16 and the team has lost four games in a row.
Entering this game with San Antonio, Portland could be down a few players once again. All four centers are listed on the injury report for the Trail Blazers.
Rookie center Donovan Clingan was listed as questionable for the contest with a left knee sprain. Center Deandre Ayton was also listed as questionable for this game due to an illness.
Additionally, center Robert Williams III was listed as questionable due to being in the concussion protocol. Center Duop Reath was listed as doubtful for the game due to a lower back strain.
And finally, forward Matisse Thybulle has been ruled out due to a right ankle sprain.
But head coach Chancey Billups revealed that Clingan would be playing. Ayton and Williams III are both out.
Per the Trail Blazers' official PR team, Reath has been upgraded to available, and now looks poised to log major minutes behind Clingan.
Going up against the Spurs, Portland will need to be hopeful that some of their big men canthat suit up. San Antonio is a long team that uses their size to their advantage on the court.
The Spurs will also be missed a few players for this game.
Portland has been using the time off to get back into a strong mindset after a tough few games. Billups spoke about what exactly his team has been working on.
“You love the time off, because you have to get some rest, too,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said following Thursday’s practice. “The guys, they’ve been giving it everything they have. So, you got to kind of have a balance there. You got to practice a little bit, and then you have some rest too, and kind of get together and try to do some team bonding things with some fun stuff to do. So we’ve done a little bit of both of the last few days.”
If Portland can break this losing streak, it could go a long way in terms of the overall confidence of this group. The Trail Blazers are in a funk and could use a much-needed win.
After a promising start to the year, the Trail Blazers have fallen back down to where many expected them to be. But with all these injuries, it could be tough for Portland to field a competitive team against the Spurs.
