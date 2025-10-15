Blazers Announce Injury Updates on Multiple All-Defensive Stars
The Portland Trail Blazers are a week away from the start of their 2025-26 campaign.
The Blazers have one more preseason game left, which will be on Thursday as they will travel to Utah to take on the Jazz. After that, the real games will begin with the Blazers hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves next Wednesday for game one of 82.
However, before that happens, the Blazers have question marks regarding two of their star defensive players, forward Matisse Thybulle and big man Robert Williams III.
Joe Freeman of the Oregonian provided this massive update on the two players with the start of the season a week away.
"Thybulle and Williams, meanwhile, have been sidelined throughout training camp and have yet to be cleared to compete in five-on-five scrimmages," Freeman said. "But there was a welcome sight on Monday: Both players went through halfcourt work following the Blazers’ practice.For Williams, the extended absence was expected. He is easing back after missing all but 26 games the last two seasons with knee and hamstring injuries, and the Blazers are purposefully taking it slow to ensure he’s fully healed — and in exceptional basketball shape — before he returns."
Williams has been limited at training camp as he deals with a knee issue. The 27-year-old has participated in non-contact portions of training camp. Head coach Chauncey Billups has been impressed with the big man's performance and has seen notable progress in Williams since he underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in March.
However, his status for the start of the season is unclear. In the meantime, center's Yang Hansen and Duop Reath will battle for backup center minutes behind former first-round pick, Donovan Clingan.
As for Thybulle, he remains sidelined as he deals with a knee issue of his own. He has not played in the preseason, but there is a chance that he will play in the Blazers' preseason finale. With Thybulle out, forwards Kris Murray and Toumani Camara will likely get extended run as the season approaches.
Thybulle and Williams have struggled to stay on the court in their Blazers tenure. Combined, the two have played in 128 games in the last two and a half seasons. Thybulle arrived in Portland prior to the 2023 trade deadline. In contrast, Williams arrived prior to the start of the 2023-24 season.
