Blazers' Summer League Games Had Higher TV Ratings in China Than 2025 NBA Finals
The Portland Trail Blazers are expecting to be in contention for a playoff spot this season. They believe they will get their young guys to develop and take a leap this year.
Not only that, but the Trail Blazers are very excited about first-round pick Yang Hansen. Yang is going to be in a position to earn rotation minutes right away for the Trail Blazers.
More news: Yang Hansen Has Lineup Request for Blazers Coach Chauncey Billups
Yang becomes one of the few players to play in the NBA from China. His popularity in the country is already apparent because he drove some huge TV ratings in his native country.
The Trail Blazers Enjoyed Massive TV numbers in China for Their First Preseason Game
ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that Summer League games for the Trail Blazers drew more TV ratings than the NBA Finals did in that country.
The Blazers are going to be one of the most-watched teams in the NBA in China thanks to the arrival of Yang. That country is basketball crazy, and they love watching one of their own play.
More news: Blazers Young Star Has Been 'Cooking' Jrue Holiday in Camp
Portland is hoping that Yang can develop some very raw skills and turn into a great player sooner rather than later. The ability for him to pass is uncommon for a man his size.
Of course, Yang has to make sure that he increases the speed at which he gets up and down the court. He has the inside track to be the backup center ahead of the seemingly always-hurt Robert Williams III.
The Trail Blazers Need Yang to Turn Into a Solid Player Off the Bench in Order to Make the Playoffs
China will likely get a chance to see a lot of Yang right away because Portland needs him to be a contributor right away for them to make the playoffs.
Yang's rim protection will be something to watch as a rookie. He showed some really good skills on the defensive end of the court while he was in China.
Being a feared rim protector and a Jokic-like passer is going to be the goal for Yang to live up to. He has the work ethic to get there in due time, even if it takes a couple of years.
Latest Trail Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.