Blazers Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands Impressive Haul For Jerami Grant
The Portland Trail Blazers are desperately in need of an expedited rebuild. They are one of the worst teams in the Western Conference right now, so they will be sellers when the trade deadline rolls around. One trade proposal would certainly help do that.
In this proposal, the Blazers get a haul for one of their players.
Trail Blazers Receive: D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2029 First-Round Pick (via Lakers), 2025 Second-Round Pick (via Clippers)
Lakers Receive: Jerami Grant
Grant is one of the best assets that the Trail Blazers have to sell off. He is a wing who can score at all three levels of the court and has length on defense. His ability to switch on defense also makes him a lot more valuable to another team because good wings are extremely hard to find. That's why the Lakers need him.
In return, Portland is getting two young players in Jarred Vanderbilt and Jalen Hood-Schifino. Those are the two guys that they would be most interested in keeping. Russell is on an expiring contract and not on the Blazers' timeline, so he's not much of a prize in this trade proposal.
The 2029 first-round pick is also very valuable. The Lakers very well could be bad in five years. LeBron James will be retired and Anthony Davis won't be in his prime anymore if he's still with the team. That could end up being a high pick, depending on what happens in the future.
The Lakers are in win-now mode, so this would be a lot to give up for just one player. That's one thing that Portland has in their favor. They can afford to sit and wait for the best price for the players they are looking to get rid of. Portland is going to be one of the teams to watch.
Right now, Portland needs to figure out who the best young players are on the roster. They have plenty of young players, but they don't have a defined core yet. That's something they will be looking to identify in the next month or so before the deadline gets here.
If the Trail Blazers can get a few future first-round picks at the deadline, they will have done well. Grant might not be the only player whom the Blazers decide to trade.
