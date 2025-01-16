Blazers Center Getting Major Trade Interest From Warriors: Report
With the NBA trade deadline swiftly approaching, teams continue doing their due diligence in scouting available trade candidates to make immediate improvements to the rosters. The Golden State Warriors are expected to make moves before February 6, and they reportedly have their eye on a big man on the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Warriors are in need of additional pieces to pair alongside aging stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, and a specific area of improvement could start in their frontcourt. Golden State lacks depth in the front court, as Green continues to age and players like Kevon Looney continue to develop.
Golden State also has also been notorious for not having a true center in the roster. Their smaller interior has often posed mismatches on opposing teams, struggling to compete with physicality and rim protection. The Warriors’ offense is structured around perimeter shooting behind Curry, and this team has often been exposed when forced to score at the rim.
Defensively, the Warriors have struggled protecting the rim, allowing 110.75 points per game. There’s been a few instances this season where the Warriors blew big leads, largely resulting from second chance points and points allowed at the rim.
Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, reserve center Robert Williams III is seen as a potential trade target for the Warriors.
As the Warriors seek out help for their inside game, looking in the direction of Robert Williams III could be just the answer. Williams is widely known for being an elite rim protector. His rim protection would significantly strengthen the Warriors' defense, especially against larger and more physical teams.
With Draymond Green getting older and Kevon Looney not as impactful as a shot blocker, Williams could bring an athletic and dynamic presence to the center position, helping anchor the Warriors' defense.
Williams is a strong rebounder, especially on the defensive glass. His ability to secure boards would help address one of the Warriors' ongoing challenges—rebounding—particularly against bigger, more physical teams. With Williams in the mix, smaller players could focus more on offense without having to worry about grabbing every rebound.
To match Robert Williams III's salary of $12 million per year, the Warriors would need to trade away contracts that align closely with that amount. Given the Warriors’ payroll and roster structure, there are a few potential ways they could make the trade work.
Golden State could send Looney, signed to an $8 million dollar contract, along with a first-round draft pick to make the deal work.
Recently, the oft-hurt Williams saw his status upgraded ahead of Thursday's matchup against the L.A. Clippers, per Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report.
