Kawhi Leonard's Injury Status for Clippers vs Trail Blazers
Kawhi Leonard may have returned earlier this month, but on Wednesday night against the Brooklyn Nets, he made his true return to the basketball court.
On Wednesday, Leonard put up 23 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 steal on 72.7% shooting from the field. Leonard has only played in four games this season, but his game against the Nets was the first time where he actually looked like a version of himself. Granted, it's still going to take some time before Leonard starts playing like what fans remembered last season.
Unfortunately, Leonard won't be taking the floor tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers due to the game being a back-to-back. Clippers head coach Ty Lue already revealed on Wednesday that Leonard would not be playing tonight due to injury management.
Wednesday night wasn't just a big performance for Leonard, but also for the Clippers. LA had their largest win in franchise history, defeating the Brooklyn Nets by a shocking 59 points. After the game, Leonard was asked about his performance, and he said he wasn't surprised.
“No. I work hard every day and I love this game. I put in my repetition. So things like this aren’t a surprise for me," Leonard said.
Even without Kawhi Leonard on the court, the LA Clippers should be able to handle the 13-26 Portland Trail Blazers. If not, there are bigger questions to be asked.
