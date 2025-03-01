Blazers Center Named as Trade Target For Powerhouse Eastern Conference Squad
The Portland Trail Blazers have been on a roll lately, winning their last four games and inching ever so close to the final play-in spot.
It is a position that no one would have ever thought the Blazers would be in, yet they have a realistic shot to fight for the eighth seed in the loaded Western Conference.
While that is the case, this summer could be huge for the Blazers. A strong finish to the season could be an excellent sign for the next season and for years to come. However, it may not come without any loss.
The good news is that most of their star players are under contract, but a trade is always possible.
There will be a lot of movement this summer, as there always is in the NBA. Zach Buckey of Bleacher Report predicts that one of the Blazers' center, Duop Reath, could be on the move to Eastern Conference powerhouse the Cleveland Cavaliers.
"Barring any major moves, though, Cleveland might simply search for some depth pieces. Micić could stabilize the backup point guard spot if Ty Jerome moves on in free agency, while Reath would add a shooting element to the interior mix."
Reath has played a limited role for the Blazers this season.
In 28 games played, the 28-year-old is averaging 2.4 points per game, 0.9 rebounds, 0.3 assists, and 0.1 blocks while shooting 40.7 percent from the field and 5.4 minutes per game.
Rupert has been going back and forth from the G League to the NBA this season.
He has been great for the Rip City Remix, averaging 15.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.7 blocks in 36.4 minutes across his three appearances for the Remix in 2024-25.
Reath earned his way onto the Blazers' roster following a strong Summer League performance as a 27-year-old rookie last season.
However, the Blazers could look to move the former LSU Tiger after this season. Reath is still young and could be a difference maker for a team that needs a big. The Blazers have a log jam at the center position, so his presence will likely not be required moving forward.
More Blazers: New NBA Mock Draft Has Blazers Land Star Duke Forward
Blazers' Current Success Could Pay Off Massively Down The Line
Blazers Forward Believes He Can Solve Teams' Biggest Issue
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.