Blazers Forward Believes He Can Solve Teams' Biggest Issue
The Portland Trail Blazers are still trying to make the playoffs. They made the decision to not make a move at the trade deadline in hopes that they could make a run at the tenth spot in the Western Conference standings.
They made a big run before the All-Star break, winning ten of eleven games. Instead of deciding to trade away assets to try and become worse and tank for Cooper Flagg, they decided to stand pat.
That decision might come back to bite them. They are just 2-4 in their last six games. They currently sit 13th in the Western Conference standings and 4.5 games behind the tenth spot.
Portland has some issues that they have to fix if they want to make a late-season run at that play-in spot. One of those issues is to improve their rebounding.
The Blazers are a bottom-ten team in the NBA when it comes to rebounding. They need to be better at that, and one current player thinks he can be the fix.
Jabari Walker believes that he is the solution to the Blazers' rebounding problems. He has gotten some more playing time recently due to some injuries, and he believes rebounding is a big part of what he can bring to the table.
“I feel like a big part was me being out there, honestly,” Walker said. “I think I help the team with rebounding.”
Walker has played in four of the last five games for the Blazers. In the game against the Hornets on Saturday, he had 14 rebounds.
The Blazers are missing a lot of players due to injuries, so Walker is doing the best that he can to take advantage of the opportunity he's been given.
Portland needs to take advantage of the weak schedule they have in the second half of the season. Winning back-to-back games against the Hornets and Jazz is going to help them make that late-season run to the playoffs.
So far this season, Walker is averaging four points, 3.2 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game.
Trail Blazers Made Shocking Franchise History in Historic Win Over Hornets
