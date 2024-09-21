Blazers Center Viewed as Potential Fantasy Basketball Sleeper
The Portland Trail Blazers are going to be interesting to monitor this NBA season because there are a number of questions surrounding this team and their future. Portland elected to not extend head coach Chauncey Billups ahead of the final year of his contract, which already led to questions about their confidence in his leadership. There is speculation that the Trail Blazers could be heading for a complete rebuild effort, especially with the potential of them being a candidate for the number one pick in the 2025 NBA Draft that features heralded prospect Cooper Flagg.
The young guards for this team will be essential for this franchise's future but their frontcourt situation may look completely different before the NBA trade deadline in February of 2025. Centers Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams could be the first dominoes to fall this upcoming season if the Portland front-office does not view that as cornerstone pieces for this franchise. Ayton and Williams' trade value could be interesting as a number of 'win-now' teams could look at these two as valuable assests.
If maximizing the transactional value of these centers is a part of the Trail Blazers' game plan, it could open up a scenario for rookie Donovan Clingan being a potential sleeper for fantasy owners this season. The number seven overall selection by the Trail Blazers in the 2024 NBA Draft could be prepared to play significant minutes this season if Williams and Ayton become available for trade.
Zak Hanshew of NBC Sports writes that Clingan could serve as an intriguing buy-low prospect in 2024-25.
"Portland is loaded in the backcourt with young talent that presumably fits the bill for the team’s rebuild effort. Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams certainly aren’t old men, but it’s unclear if Portland’s front office views them as cornerstone pieces of the franchise. Williams is likely on the move or ready to spend significant time on the bench after the Blazers invested the No. 7 pick in this year’s draft on UConn standout big man Donovan Clingan," Titus opines.
Clingan is a two-time national champion out of the University of Connecticut, whose winning pedigree was one of the intangibles that made him a top-10 selection. The seven-footer from Bristol, Connecticut is an elite rebounder, shot-blocker, and winner who has displayed great touch around the rim.
If the Portland front office is clearly interested in trading Williams, then it is likely that he won't play much to open up the season due to his injury history being a concern. The Trail Blazers could preserve the former Celtics big man on the bench to keep his value as high as possible. Ayton will be another player to watch because after concluding the final two months of the 2023-24 season averaging 25 points and 15 rebounds, Portland could trade Ayton for a potential first-round pick if he picks up where he left off to start this year. If Portland decides to retain Ayton, Clingan would be forced into a backup role that would still see him playing upwards of 20 minutes per contest.
