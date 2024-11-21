Blazers' Chauncey Billups 'Proud' of Team Despite Season-High 24 Turnovers
The Portland Trail Blazers fell to a middling-but-unsurprising 6-9 record on the young 2024-25 season after a spirited 109-99 effort against one of the Western Conference's most elite squads, the 12-4 Oklahoma City Thunder, on Wednesday night.
Head coach Chauncey Billups indicated in his postgame comments that he was still ultimately encouraged by his young Portland squad's energy, but felt that the team's carelessness with the ball ultimately proved fatal, writes Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian.
“I was proud of us,” Billups said to a gathered group of journalists after the clash. “We played hard. We really did. End of the day, 24 turnovers is hard to overcome. Especially against a really good team.”
A three-game Portland win streak came to an abrupt end in the bout. Full of youthful, athletic wings and big men plus some seasoned trade chip veterans, the Trail Blazers have been a surprisingly fun League Pass squad thus far. Portland even got up to as much as a 10-point lead in the first quarter, abetted by 5-of-11 shooting from long range. They kept things pretty close for a while, too.
Halfway through the contest's fourth frame, a Toumani Camara bucket shaved Oklahoma City's margin to a single point, 87-86. Portland's shooting then went cold, as the club went ice cold, shooting 1-of-7 from the field while the Thunder went on a decisive 16-5 tear over the next several minutes. The Thunder went up by double digits, 103-91, with 1:50 left in regulation.
This story will be updated...
