3 Lessons Learned After Blazers Blowout vs. Wizards

The Portland Trail Blazers are celebrating a successful home stand after beating the Washington Wizards in a 123-88 rout inside the Moda Center.

The Blazers took a lead early on and coasted through the rest of the game, slowly building their lead as the game went on. Here's a look at three things we can take away from the Blazers' victory over the Wizards.

The Defense Is Still Clicking

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan goes up for a shot defended by Washington Wizards forward Julian Reese. | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

The Blazers have been improving their defense in the second half of the season, and the last couple of games have proven that they can defend at a playoff level. The team has allowed 105 points or fewer in five of their last six games and are 4-2 in that span.

The Blazers allow just 88 points against the Wizards, which is the second-lowest scoring output from a Portland opponent this season. The Phoenix Suns scored just 77 points in a game back in February, but the Wizards are a clear number two when it comes to that statistic.

Defense is going to matter a lot in the playoffs, so it's good to see that the Blazers are improving on that end of the floor.

The Blazers Miss Jerami Grant

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

While everything went the Blazers' way, it's clear that the team would be better off with Jerami Grant in the lineup. The Blazers just look more fluid with him on the floor, and he can provide a calming presence on the offensive end.

Scoot Henderson did a decent job in his place in the starting lineup, but Portland would be much better off with Grant back in action. He was diagnosed with a calf strain and could miss some time, but the hope is that he will be back in time for the play-in tournament in two weeks.

The Blazers Haven't Accomplished Anything Yet

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson dribbles against Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic. | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Winning three out of four games in the Moda Center this week has been a positive development for the Blazers, but every game they have played has come against a team that won't be playing basketball in the playoffs.

Simply put, the caliber of opponent the team has played over the last week is not a great indicator of how Portland will do in the playoffs. The final six games of the year will give the team a better idea as to who they are, especially in the next five games.

The team will have to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers twice, and the results of those games will likely have a direct impact on where they end up in the final standings at the end of the season.

If the Blazers are able to get a result like this against a team like the Clippers, then we can start looking at them with a little bit more seriousness.