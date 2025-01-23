Blazers Could Land $33M All-Star in Blockbuster Trade
The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to be one of the more active teams across the NBA before the upcoming trade deadline. With Portland likely being a seller, they could play a vital role in how the trade deadline fully shakes out.
The Trail Blazers have been linked in multiple trade rumors but it remains to see who they will deal at the deadline. One name to watch is guard Anfernee Simons, who has gained more trade buzz since the summer.
With Simons' contract up in two years, Portland could look to move on from him now to avoid the need to give him a long-term deal. Simons has emerged across the association as someone who can score the ball very well, making him an option for contending teams.
In this new trade scenario, the Trail Blazers do move on from Simons for an All-Star-level talent. The deal would be between the Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Using the Spotrac trade machine and abiding by the new CBA trade restrictions, here is what a deal could look like between the two sides.
Trail Blazers receive: Julius Randle, 2028 first-round draft pick, and a 2030 second-round draft pick
Wolves receive: Anfernee Simons, Duop Reath, and a 2031 second-round draft pick
The Timberwolves would be going all-in with this move and adding a legitimate scoring guard alongside Anthony Edwards. The addition of Randle hasn't worked out very well for them so far so they could fix the mistake and part ways with him.
Adding Randle could be good for the Trail Blazers as he would give them a scoring wing to work with. Portland has an excess of centers on the roster but there has been thought about them trading them before the deadline.
Randle would allow them to move at least one while keeping some of the size that the team wants on the floor. Like Simons, Randle has only one year on his deal after this season so Portland could look to move him over the offseason or next year.
Portland would add some additional draft capital in this deal as well, helping them down the line. It remains to be seen how aggressive Portland will be ahead of the trade deadline but a deal like this could be worthwhile for the Trail Blazers.
