Massive Trade Proposal See Blazers Deal $48 Million Center to West Rival
The Portland Trail Blazers are sitting at 15-28 coming off of a two game winning streak.
Although fans may not mind losses as much since it will lead to higher chances of scoring a better draft pick in the draft lottery, this mini-win streak comes after a string of five consecutive losses.
Nothing is changing, Portland is still rebuilding, and each move made is most likely in favor of their franchise's future as opposed to the present. However, it doesn't hurt to bask in the Tuesday evening victory for just a little longer.
Anfernee Simons once again led the way in scoring with 24 points, on 9-20 shooting, and Deandre Ayton delivered a monster game of 22 points,15 rebounds, and six offensive boards.
Robert Williams III had a quiet game with just two points, four rebounds, and a block in 14 minutes.
He has been the center of much trade talk lately due to a glaring lack of defensive centers among contenders, and in this latest trade prediction thanks to the Spotrac trade machine, Williams finds himself on the move.
Rockets receive: Robert Williams III
Trail Blazers receive: Steven Adams, Jae’Sean Tate, and a 2025 second round pick
The Trail Blazers receive a nice mix of veteran leadership, bench depth, and a pick out of their big man.
Adams is a guy who was once a defensive presence, but as of now is averaging a career-low 2.8 points and 0.4 blocks per contest. As a veteran leader, he can be a major locker-room piece to a young Portland team.
Tate, in his fifth season with the Houston Rockets, has seen them through a rebuilding era, to turning into contenders as of recent. His role has steadily decreased as the Rockets have opted to spend minutes on pieces they see as a larger parts of their current squad.
A change of scenery as a rotational piece in Portland may be all that the 29-year-old needs.
