Blockbuster Trade Idea Has Blazers Land $90M Forward For Anfernee Simons
The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to be one of the more active teams ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Despite Portland not being a good team this season, they hold the cards for multiple deals to possibly be done.
The Trail Blazers have a few pieces on their roster that could interest opposing teams and they could be real players here. Portland has been looking toward the future but the front office only has a few players that they believe are part of the core moving forward.
In this new trade idea, the Trail Blazers part ways with scoring guard Anfernee Simons to land a defensive wing. This blockbuster proposal would have Portland dealing with the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks.
Using the Spotrac trade machine and abiding by the new CBA restrictions, here is what a deal could look like:
Trail Blazers receive: Patrick Williams, Kobe Bufkin, a 2026 first-round draft pick, and a 2027 second-round draft pick
Hawks receive: Nikola Vucevic and Anfernee Simons
Bulls receive: Clint Capela, Bogdan Bogdanovic, a 2025 first-round draft pick, and a 2030 first-round pick swap
Portland would land Williams to give them some insurance at the wing spot. The Trail Blazers have been actively discussing a trade of forward Jerami Grant so Williams would be a replacement if they were to deal Grant.
The young forward has done well during his time in Chicago but with the Bulls in a rebuild, it could see them move on from him. Williams would fit in nicely with the Trail Blazers, giving them another young player to add to the core.
On the year, Williams has averaged 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. Williams is also shooting 36.2 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
But the team would land him for his defense. Williams has been a strong defender since entering the NBA and could really help Portland grow on that end of the floor.
Portland would also land an extra first-round draft pick in this deal and an emerging guard in Bufkin. This deal could work out well for the Trail Blazers if the front office was willing to deal Simons.
Losing him would be tough but the team could net some strong assets for the future.
