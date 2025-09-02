Blazers’ Damian Lillard Gives Exclusive Shoes to His Elite Camp Invitees
The Portland Trail Blazers were able to bring in Damian Lillard after he spent two seasons in Milwaukee. Those seasons did not go as Lillard had hoped, and now he's back with his first franchise.
Now, Lillard will likely end his career in Portland, as well. He won't play at all this season as he recovers from a torn Achilles tendon that he suffered in the first round of the playoffs.
More news: Blazers Predicted to 'Fall Short' of Expectations in 2025-26
Lillard has been trying to get attack rehab as much as possible. He also continues to be involved in the NBA community. He recently gifted some very nice shoes to some campers.
While he was with some young campers, he decided to give out some exclusive shoes to the campers. In fact, they were shoes that hadn't been released to the public yet.
They were Lillard's newest signature shoes, which certainly made the campers excited. He gave them all a player-exclusive colorway, which is not something that is available to the public.
Lillard has always had a special connection with the city of Portland. It's part of the reason why he decided to return and likely finish his career in the city with the Trail Blazers.
More news: Blazers Rising Star Receives Major Prediction Ahead of 2025-26 Season
Adidas will keep releasing shoes from Lillard as long as he is in the league, and might release a few once he retires, as well. He's still one of the best players in the league when he is healthy.
Damian Lillard remains one of the Trail Blazers' most popular players
Lillard is still one of the players that Trail Blazers fans love the most. Even though he actually won't be on the court next season, the Blazers will still make sure to celebrate him properly now that he has returned.
The Trail Blazers are hoping to have this year to get the younger players to make a leap while Lillard is out. Having those players make a leap this year will make Portland more competitive next season when he is back.
Last season with the Bucks, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game. He shot 44.8 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Trail Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.