Blazers Predicted to 'Fall Short' of Expectations in 2025-26
The Portland Trail Blazers made it their goal to make the playoffs last season after the trade deadline. They played as hard as they could in the second half of the season in order to make it.
Unfortunately, they fell just short of the play-in, which eliminated them from a chance to make the postseason. Heading into this season, they have the expectations of making the playoffs.
While the Blazers have made some improvements on the roster to achieve that goal, some NBA experts are not bullish on their chances to do that.
NBA experts don't expect the Trail Blazers to make the playoffs
According to a poll of NBA experts on ESPN, they expect the Blazers to finish 39-43, which is just outside of the play-in tournament. They don't believe that the moves they made in the offseason will lead to a spot in the postseason.
"Portland did turn Anfernee Simons into Jrue Holiday this summer, but it's unclear where the additional wins will come from. The Blazers are attempting to mesh veterans such as Holiday and Jerami Grant with a young core of Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, and Donovan Clingan."
How quickly the young guys are able to make a leap will determine whether or not the Blazers are going to be able to finally get some playoff experience. Their defense is solid, too.
"The Blazers are also banking that the defense that showed up throughout the second half of the season -- the Blazers tied for the fourth best in the NBA from Jan. 15 on -- is more real than the 25th-ranked defense from the first half of 2024-25."
NBA experts believe the Western Conference is too hard for the Trail Blazers
The experts believe that the Western Conference is just too competitive in order for the Trail Blazers to make the playoffs.
"Portland does have some interesting players in Deni Avdija, Toumani Camara, and Clingan to build that defense around, and replacing Simons with a true stopper in Holiday won't hurt, either. But in an unforgiving conference, the bet here is that Portland can't improve on last season."
Portland expects to be postseason-bound, but they might need some luck in order to get themselves there.
