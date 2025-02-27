Blazers Dealing With Multiple Key Injuries Ahead of Nets Matchup
The Portland Trail Blazers will play the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night in their 60th game of the 2024-25 season.
The Blazers will look for their 27th win of the season and inch closer to the 10th seed in the loaded Western Conference. They have a great shot and plenty of games left to capulet themselves into that, but they must take it one game at a time.
The Balzers will look for their 11th win of the season on the road, but they may do it shorthanded. The Blazers released their initial report before their game on Friday and will be without three of their key players. Two other key players, Deni Avdija and Jerami Grant, are questionable.
Portland will be without Deandre Ayton, Matisse Thybulle, and Robert Williams III. Ayton will be out for at least another two weeks as he was diagnosed with a left calf strain.
As for Williams, he will miss his fourth consecutive game due to a sprained left knee. The veteran big man's next chance to suit up comes Sunday in Cleveland.
As for Thybulle, he has yet to step on the court this season due to an ankle injury. Head coach Chauncey Billups said last week that Thybulle has started doing some light 3-on-3 work, though he hasn't been cleared for any 5-on-5 action yet.
Avdija lands on the injury report due to a quad issue.
Avdija left Wednesday's matchup with the Wizards early due to a left quad contusion and did not return. If he is unable to play Friday, expect Shaedon Sharpe to start in his place, with Kris Murray likely seeing extended minutes as well.
Grant is also listed as questionable due to a knee issue. Grant is dealing with soreness in his right knee, which puts his status in danger for Friday.
Sharpe and Kris Murray may be needed to handle additional minutes, depending on how Portland's injury situation shakes out.
The Blazers have won six of their last 10 games. In that span, they are averaging 116.3 points, 45.6 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 8.6 steals, and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field.
Portland will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Trail Blazers take on Brooklyn.
