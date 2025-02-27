Blazers' Chauncey Billups Laughed at Wizards Player Who Was Posterized by Shaedon Sharpe
During the Portland Trail Blazers win over the Washington Wizards, guard Shaedon Sharpe had one of the better dunks that we have seen in recent memory. The Trail Blazers' own social media account even asked if it was the greatest dunk in the history of the universe.
After the game, Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups reacted to the dunk in an interesting way. Billups said that he laughed when he first saw the dunk take place live.
“I just started like laughing,” Billups said. “Like, wow. Poor kid. The other kid up under him. That was pretty incredible.”
It was a completely epic dunk from Sharpe and is in the running for the dunk of the season. But the guard also helped the team grab the big win to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Sharpe posted 36 points, grabbed eight rebounds, dished out five assists, got one steal, and blocked one shot. It was a total game all around for Sharpe and Portland was able to get the win.
But after the fact, Billups didn't want to discuss just the dunk or his scoring outburst. Instead, the head coach praised the guard for his defensive effort in the win.
“When you engage yourself defensively, it requires you to kind of get lost out there and focus in on what’s necessary,” Billups told reporters at the Capital One Center. “And he’s just so gifted on the other end of the floor. The ball is going to come to him, whether it’s me calling a play for him or guys just finding him. And I thought he just kind of got lost in the game today, and he was the best player on the floor.”
With the win, the Trail Blazers won their third game in a row. They maintained their distance in the Western Conference standings, remaining just 4.5 games back of the final Play-In spot.
Portland currently owns a record of 26-33 for the year and they sit in 12th place within the West standings. It has been an interesting year overall for the Trail Blazers and they will keep pushing forward to see if a surprising playoff run could be in the cards.
