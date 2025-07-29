Blazers’ Deni Avdija Breaks Silence on Damian Lillard Signing
The Portland Trail Blazers are very excited to bring back Damian Lillard. Lillard spent two seasons away in Milwaukee before being waived to make room for the Bucks to sign Myles Turner.
Lillard decided to return to Portland this summer, signing a three-year, $42 million deal. While he very likely won't play at all next season, he is expected to make his return in 2026-27.
Forward Deni Avdija thrived with the Trail Blazers last year after being traded from Washington. He revealed his feelings on the Blazers deciding to bring back their franchise icon.
More news: Blazers Forward's Departure a 'Heist' for New Team, Per Expert
It seems that Avidja is excited to get a chance to play with Lillard once he is fully recovered from his torn Achilles.
"Excited for him because I know how important the club is to him and how much he loves the city and its fans. Hope he recovers as quickly as possible," Avdija remarked. "I don't know him personally, but he seems like a great guy who's fun to play with – hope we do great things together."
Avdija knows that the Blazers need more players who can score the ball at a high level, and Lillard certainly fits that bill when he is fully healthy. He is also excited to learn from him, too.
"He had a lot of responsibility, he led the team for years, endured difficult times with the club," Avdija said. "He dealt with all the pressure, so I hope he will give me the tools."
More news: Blazers Front Office Ripped for 'Eventful Summer' of Trades, Signings
Lillard is going to be one of the few veterans on a team that is still very young. He and Jrue Holiday have gotten the furthest in the playoffs, with Holiday having won a championship in 2024.
Once Lillard does get back on the court, he is going to open up more avenues for Avdija to be a better player. Lillard will attract a ton of attention, leading Avdija to get more open shots.
Avdija has earned a larger role with the Trail Blazers. He is clearly someone who will be part of their core for years to come.
This past season, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game. Avidja averaged 16.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.
More news: Chauncey Billups Reveals How Blazers Will Use Damian Lillard This Year
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.