Blazers Would Land $196 Million All-Star in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The Portland Trail Blazers decided to sit out the trade deadline this year. It's a move that they clearly regret, considering they just had to buy out Deandre Ayton's contract.
Regardless, they were neither sellers nor buyers at the trade deadline this season. That doesn't mean that they can't make some moves this offseason. There are a couple of guys they could still trade.
As the Trail Blazers consider what kind of team they want to build for the future, one wild trade has them make a move to get an All-Star forward.
One trade proposal from Bleacher Report has the Blazers adding a good forward from a Western Conference foe. Here is the proposal:
Portland Trail Blazers receive: Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz receive: Scoot Henderson, Jerami Grant
Being able to get rid of Grant's contract would be a no-brainer for the Blazers. He still is owed $103 million over the next three years and is coming off the worst season of his career.
Putting Henderson into the deal is where things get dicey. The Blazers still believe that he can still grow into a superstar player at the guard spot, despite the rough start to his career.
Portland would be adding a very good player in Markkanen, who can hit threes and rebound very well at the small or power forward spot. He's also a pretty solid defender.
Markkanen would give the Trail Blazers an All-Star caliber player, something they haven't had since trading Damian Lillard. That could accelerate their youth movement.
The risk lies with Henderson. If he never learns how to become an effective shooter; he won't become the superstar player that the Blazers desperately need him to be.
It's a very tough call that boils down to how much they believe in Henderson's talents. This seems like a very fair trade for both sides, with a lot of things to consider.
This past season, Markannen averaged 19 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. Henderson averaged 12.7 points, three rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.
