Multiple Contenders Showing Interest in Former Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard
The Portland Trail Blazers decided to move on from Damian Lillard before last season started. They made the decision to trade him to the Milwaukee Bucks.
After just two seasons, Lillard's tenure in Milwaukee is already over. The Bucks decided to waive him and stretch his contract in order to make room for Myles Turner.
Now, Lillard can sign with any team he wants. He is going to have plenty of options, too. Multiple teams are in contact with Lillard, despite the fact that he likely won't play at all next season.
Not only does Lillard have multiple options, but he has several contenders who want to sign him, as well.
The Warriors, Celtics, and Lakers all think they can win the title in the next couple of years. Anyone who signs Lillard is looking two years out, because that's when he will be able to do something.
Unfortunately, Lillard will be 36 by the time he fully recovers from the Achilles tear. There's a good chance that he won't be nearly as effective when he does come back.
Lillard is a really good player right now, but whatever team that brings him in has to have a plan for next season. Of the teams mentioned, only the Celtics don't really have a current All-Star at the point guard spot.
There is always a chance that the former Blazers player decides to pick another team to sign with instead of one of these three teams. A ton of teams would love to have him on the roster.
The Trail Blazers would like to sign Lillard at some point. He has mentioned the fact that he wants to end his career in Portland, but that doesn't look like the time for that.
Lillard has to figure out what team will give him the best situation at this point in his career. He probably will still be too good to come off the bench when he is able to return from his injury.
This past season with the Bucks, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game.
