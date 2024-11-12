Blazers Forward Hints at Closed Door Team Meeting Following Another Loss
The Portland Trail Blazers reached a new low on Sunday as they fell 134-89 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Against a Grizzlies team without Ja Morant and Desmond Bane, the Trail Blazers seemingly had no answers for the Grizzlies, who finished with 134 points. The Trail Blazers could also not help themselves. They shot just 34 percent from the field and just 9.5 percent from the three-point line.
The loss extended their losing streak to three games, with each of the last two losses coming by at least 25 points. The Trail Blazers aren't necessarily expecting to contend this season by any means, but they are looking to see progress from a young core. This loss to the Grizzlies showed a lack of improvement, as well as a lack of effort.
After the game, Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups called out his team's effort. “We were soft as hell the whole game. Nobody really fought. It was just embarrassing for everybody. That’s just not who we are. It really isn’t. No excuse for that.”
The team appears to have responded to that callout with the meeting, where Toumani Camara said that everyone had the chance to speak up and communicate with each other.
"It's something needed in every family, in every situation wherere you work with people, you cannot just keep your feelings to yourself if you want things to work out," Camara said, via Brenna Greene. "To be able to have a safe space and be able to talk to each other is crucial to our team. It was very productive to be able to have the whole coaching staff and all the players talking and say whatever's on your heart. At the end of the day we're humans not robots, we're trying to figure out a way to work together."
The Trail Blazers will see if their meeting is able to spark better play during their upcoming game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, their first game of the 2024 NBA Cup.
The odds are not on the Trail Blazers side to win the 2024 NBA cup as they sit with second to last odds, tied with the Brooklyn Nets, at +25000.
Nonetheless, the 3-8 Trail Blazers will look to rebound and win their fourth game of the season.
