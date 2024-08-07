Blazers Forward Makes Exciting Announcement on Social Media
Portland Trail Blazers second-year forward Kris Murray made an incredibly exciting announcement on social media this week.
Murray and Sophia Meierr combined on Instagram to announce their engagement. "Easiest yes of my life," Meierr said in the post's caption.
Murray proposed to his then-girlfriend in Maui, Hawaii on the beach. The 23-year-old will now enter his second season in the NBA with his fiancé.
Murray was drafted by the Trail Blazers with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. His twin brother, Keegan Murray, was drafted with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings. Keegan declared for the draft after his sophomore season at the University of Iowa. Kris spent one more year at Iowa before declaring after his junior season.
In his first year in the NBA, Kris appeared in 62 games with the Blazers, 29 of them being starts. He averaged 6.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.9 blocks across 21.7 minutes per game. He shot 39.6 percent from the field, 26.8 percent from deep, and 66.1 percent from the free throw line. His career-high in points in a game is 21, which he scored on March 22 against the Los Angeles Clippers. His career-high in rebounds in a game is 18, which he secured against his brother's team, the Kings, on April 14.
Murray enters the 2024-25 season as a key piece of the Blazers' rotation. The 6-foot-8 forward could get even more playing time if the Blazers trade either of their expected trade candidates: forward Jerami Grant and guard Anfernee Simons.
Grant has been drawing interest from a handful of teams, most notably the Los Angeles Lakers. However, to this point, nothing has come to fruition between the two sides.
As for Simons, he's drawn tons of interest as he has two years left on his four-year, $100 million contract. Moving him would pave the way for Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson to get more playing time. However, to this point, they haven't been able to consummate a deal.