Rivals Have Major Trade Interest in Blazers Vet: Report
For the majority of the offseason, the Portland Trail Blazers have been connected to trade rumors involving veteran forward Jerami Grant. Grant has been a consistent talking point around the team and the Los Angeles Lakers have been the heaviest linked team.
However, Portland has a few other players on the roster that could net them some future assets. One of those players is guard Anfernee Simons, who may end up being a trade candidate due to the crowded backcourt that the Trail Blazers currently have.
Trail Blazers insider Aaron Fentress of the Oregonian recently reported that the team has a goal of moving either Grant or Simons by the time training camp starts.
"Both being gone, that might be different," he said during an appearance on The Drive Guys on Sactown Sports 1140. "They obviously have time. They can wait to the trade deadline and see if someone else will offer more."
Simons may be the easier piece to move considering his contract. Grant still has four years left on his deal, including being set to make $36 million in the 2027-28 season when he will be 33 years old.
Portland has had issues trading Grant but Simons is on a much more team-friendly deal. He has two years left on his contract and is scheduled to earn $25.8 million and $27.6 million, respectively, over the next two seasons.
Last season, Simons averaged 22.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists across 46 games with Portland. He also shot 38.5 percent from beyond the 3-point line, giving the Trail Blazers a consistent shooter on the floor when he played.
Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report also believes that moving Simons soon could be in the best interest of Portland.
"It would probably behoove the Blazers to get a Simons deal done as soon as possible. He'll need a new contract in 2026, so the earlier a team is able to acquire him, the longer it will have him under contract. If his next deal proves more lucrative than his current one, clubs will want to soak up all the cost-controlled production he can offer right now."
With Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe likely to take up a lot of playing time this year, Simons could be the odd man out. Moving him now could net Portland assets while freeing up playing time going into the season.
