Blazers 'Gauging' Trade Value of Multiple Centers Ahead of Deadline: Report
The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to be one of the worst teams this season, and so far, they are on that path.
Although they are much more competitive than many thought they would be, they are still expected to do little this season.
Nonetheless, they have many solid players on their team, making them a perfect team to be considered sellers in the upcoming trade deadline.
The Trail Blazers have a ton of players who they could trade away, and according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, it could be two of their three centers, Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III.
Scotto said there is a belief that they could sell Williams and that they could be looking to 'gauge' Ayton's trade value.
"Thus, there’s a belief around the league that Portland will look to finally sell on Robert Williams while he’s healthy and could also gauge Deandre Ayton’s trade value. Williams and Ayton are both signed through the 2025-26 season, with Ayton due $69.55 million and Williams owed $25.72 million."
Williams has struggled with injuries in his career, but when he is on the court, he is one of the better paint defenders. In seven games this season, Williams has been solid for Portland. He's averaging 9.6 points per game, 6.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.9 blocks, shooting 71 percent from the field and 92 percent from the charity stripe in 18.7 minutes.
The Blazers are being cautious with his minutes as he is still ramping up from injury. If Williams can show that he can stay healthy and play good basketball in the meantime, the Blazers can get some great pieces back for the 27-year-old center.
Williams is a former first-round pick in 2018 out of Texas A&M. The Boston Celtics selected him with the No.27 overall pick.
As for Ayton, he is a former No. 1 overall pick in 2018 and is in his second year as a Blazer. Ayton, along with Jrue Holiday, Toumani Camara, and a 2029 first-round draft pick, was traded to Portland as part of a three-team trade that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks and Grayson Allen, Jusuf Nurkić, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson to the Phoenix Suns.
Ayton is still young and has shown he can be a solid contributor to a championship-level team. If all goes well from now to February, the Blazers could get some great pieces back for either Williams or Ayton.
More Trail Blazers: Blazers Predicted to Land $179M Star in Blockbuster Trade Proposal