Blazers Guard Anfernee Simons Could Land With East Contender in New Trade Odds
The Portland Trail Blazers are pegged as one of the few teams that will be sellers as we approach the 2025 NBA trade deadline. The unofficial start of trade season has begun, and the Blazers could have a firesale.
The Blazers are off to a sluggish start to the season and are projected to be one of the bottom-tier teams in the league. So far, they are on that trajectory, but they can only fully embrace it once they get rid of a handful of players on their squad.
The Blazers have a young, exciting squad, but to fully embrace the rebuild, they still have a lot of house cleaning to do. Veteran guard Anfernee Simons could find a new home for the first time in his career.
Simons is one of the few Blazers who could be traded this season, and an up-and-coming Eastern Conference team, the Orlando Magic, has the best odds of joining him in a potential trade.
Bovada Official released the odds and has the Magic at the top with +400 odds.
The other teams behind the Magic are the Miami Heat (+500), San Antonio Spurs (+600), Denver Nuggets (+900), and the Golden State Warriors (+1200) to round off the top five.
It's not a matter of 'if' but 'when' the Blazers will make a Simons trade.
Simons' time in Portland is likely to come to an end as he's been with the franchise through the good, bad, and ugly. Simons was selected 24th overall by the Trail Blazers in the 2018 NBA Draft. He was the third high school player since 2015 to be drafted in the NBA, behind Thon Maker and Satnam Singh Bhamara.
In his Portland career, Simons has averaged 14.3 points per game, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 43 percent from the field and 38 percent from three.
Simons will be a hot commodity in the trading market, as many teams have already expressed interest in the 25-year-old guard. The Magic already have a number of guards in their backcourt, so they may need to make room for Simons if they decide to make a move on the former first-round pick.
Simons has ties to Florida as he attended high school there and was born and raised in Altamonte Springs.
