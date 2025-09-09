Blazers Guard Predicted to Take Next Step Under Guidance of New All-Star Teammate
The Portland Trail Blazers have not shied away from the fact that they are setting up for a run to the playoffs. They are trying to make the playoffs for the first time in quite a while.
Portland made some moves in the offseason to set itself up not just for this season, but for the next few years, as well. If they are going to make the playoffs, they need a few young guys to step up.
One core player who is hoping to have a good season is guard Shaedon Sharpe. One insider believes he is going to have a big season, thanks to the acquisition of Jrue Holiday.
Insider believes Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe will have a big season
Michael Shearer of HoopsHype believes that Sharpe is a candidate to have a breakout season now that Holiday is there to help him out.
"Sharpe’s fourth season will be an important one as he plays for a contract extension. The Blazers have reasonable roster continuity, but the replacement of Anfernee Simons (far too redundant with Sharpe for comfort) with Jrue Holiday as a mentor and table-setter could help bolster Sharpe’s effectiveness on both sides of the ball."
Without Simons vulturing his minutes, Sharpe will have an opportunity to get key minutes. Holiday knows that he won't be able to play high-level minutes if the Trail Blazers are going to make the playoffs.
The Trail Blazers need Shaedon Sharpe to improve if they want to make the playoffs
Sharpe has some things that he needs to work on this season, mainly from a shooting efficiency standpoint. His 3-point shooting was not great last season, and that's the main thing holding him back.
Having Sharpe improve his 3-point shooting will make him more dangerous on the perimeter and will allow other players to have better chances in the paint. Holiday can help him with that.
Holiday can also help Sharpe continue to improve on the defensive end of the court, something Sharpe has already shown promise with.
Last year, Sharpe averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. He shot 45.2 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
