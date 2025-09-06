Blazers Rumors: Free Agent Former First-Round Pick 'Impresses' Portland in Workout
The Portland Trail Blazers are still looking for ways to improve their roster as they head into next season. They are hoping to make the playoffs next season after falling just short of qualifying for the play-in last season.
Portland believes that it can make the playoffs next season if they are able to get some improvement from the many young players that they have on its roster.
That doesn't mean that they aren't still looking at opportunities to improve the roster. They are holding workouts, and one former first-round pick reportedly looked good in one of those.
Former first-round pick Marjon Beauchamp looks good in a workout with the Trail Blazers
Former first-round pick Marjon Beauchamp is looking for a new team after being waived by the Knicks. He reportedly impressed Portland during a recent workout, per insider Landon Buford.
Beauchamp is someone who was never quite able to earn the playing time that he was looking for in Milwaukee. He was always seen as a fringe rotation player.
After being traded to the Clippers, he was waived and picked up by the Knicks last year. He didn't play very often for either new team, as he only played six games in New York.
Beauchamp is clinging to his NBA life at this point in his career. He hasn't been able to find a team that he can call home, and his production hasn't been able to keep him with a team that likes him.
The Trail Blazers are unlikely to add another player before training camp
Portland is unlikely to add another player before training camp starts. They already have a lot of young guys who are fighting for roster spots. It wouldn't make much sense to add someone else.
Beauchamp has to continue to fight for workouts, even if he looked good in this one with the Blazers. At this point, he is looking to sign just a veteran minimum deal with a team.
Last year, with three different teams, Beauchamp averaged 4.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game. He shot 43 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from beyond the 3-point line
