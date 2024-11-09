Blazers Injury Report: Critical Trade Chip Out vs Timberwolves
A very tradable Portland Trail Blazers veteran will not suit up against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, in the second road game of a back-to-back set.
Two-time All-Defensive shooting guard/small forward Matisse Thybulle remains shelved with what is being called "right knee maintenance," per the NBA's latest injury report. The 27-year-old, added back when the Trail Blazers still were trying to compete with Damian Lillard at the helm, represents one of the veteran contracts that the tanking Blazers should be keen to offload this year, though his health could give other clubs pause.
Two-way players Bryce McGowens, Justin Minaya, and Taze Moore are all with the Trail Blazers G League affiliate squad, the Rip City Remix. Otherwise, however, the team's injury report is clean, meaning shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe is supposed to play his second game of the season after making his 2024-25 debut against San Antonio. After missing his first eight contests for Portland, Sharpe scored 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field (1-of-4 from deep) in 20:11 off the bench.
Backup center Robert Williams III was a healthy scratch on Thursday, so one wonders if he'll play his first game this year against Minnesota's more formidable front line.
On the Timberwolves side, two-way players Jaylen Clark, Jesse Edwards, and Nix Daishen are with the club's NBAGL team, the Iowa Wolves, as is standard roster player Leonard Miller. Everyone else is available.
Whereas Portland fumbled a pretty winnable road matchup against the San Antonio Spurs in the fourth frame on Thursday, the team will be a heavy underdog against a loaded Timberwolves team.
Led by All-NBA shooting guard Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves have survived the trade departure of All-Star power forward Karl-Anthony Towns, thanks in part to the stellar play of his replacement, Julius Randle. Minnesota's other new trade acquisition from the Towns deal, reserve shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo, has struggled with his jumper this year, but remains an engaged defender.
Four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert and Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid are still tough big men foes.
Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton will have his hands full — though, again, presumably Chauncey Billups will play Williams and perhaps a bit of Duop Reath to spell Ayton, in addition to rookie backup five Donovan Clingan.
Weirdly (though the year is young yet), the 3-6 Trail Blazers sport a better road record (2-3) than a home one (1-3). They'll still have their work cut out for them against Minnesota, who is 3-1 at home and looking to cement its standing as one of the West's best clubs.
