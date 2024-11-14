Blazers Injury Report: Two Key Starters Ruled Out Against Timberwolves
The Portland Trail Blazers will be without four players for their matchup against the Timberwolves, including two starters: guard Anfernee Simons and center Deandre Ayton.
Simons is out due to an illness, and Ayton is out with a finger issue, which causes him to miss Tuesday's game against Minnesota.
Simons was in visible discomfort in the first quarter of Monday's 122-108 win over Minnesota. He dropped to the floor in a squat and appeared disoriented while standing on the perimeter.
The Trail Blazers ruled him out for the rest of the contest due to a chest injury, and head coach Chauncey Billups said after the game that Simons experienced shortness of breath. Initial tests were normal for Simons, but the guard was scheduled to undergo more tests on Wednesday.
While he is out for Wednesday's contest, he should be a strong candidate to return on Saturday when they face the Atlanta Hawks.
Through 12 games this season, Simons is averaging 16.3 points per game, 2.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists while shooting 38 percent from the field and 30 percent from three.
Ayton is also ruled out. This will be the second game he will miss this season. The seven-year center will now be given extra time to heal up before their next contest.
In the season, Ayton has averaged 13.3 points per game, 10.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists while shooting 52 percent from the field and 62 percent from the free-throw line.
Ayton won't be the only big man to miss Wednesday's contest. The Trail Blazers will also be without center Robert Williams III due to rest.
Williams has missed considerable time due to injuries over the previous two seasons. Portland's decision to hold him out for the second leg of a back-to-back may come as a surprise, but they could be over-cautious with him.
The 27-year-old is coming off his season-high in minutes played at 25. Williams is also coming off his best game in a while, as he recorded 19 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and three steals.
Williams is starting to get their feet under him, and it's been a pleasure to witness.
For the 13th time this season, the Trail Blazers will be without their guard Matisse Thybulle. Thybulle's next chance to suit up will be on Saturday, but the Blazers have yet to announce if and when he will return.
