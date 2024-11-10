Blazers Land $40M All-Star in Blockbuster Multi-Team Trade Proposal
The Portland Trail Blazers entered this season looking to bring out a more competitive spirit to the table. They finished last season with a record of 21-61 and it saw them sit in last place within the Western Conference standings.
But the Trail Blazers believe in their young core and the future of the team. They also have a few veteran pieces that can be moved before the trade deadline which could net them some extra assets.
One of those players is veteran forward Jerami Grant. Grant has been the subject of trade rumors all summer and it seems that Portland could move him sooner rather than later.
Grant can provide whatever team trades for him a strong defender and 3-point shooter, two qualities that teams love to have on a roster. The biggest issue is his contract as he is owed a lot of money over the next few years.
So for Portland, finding a team that can send out players to match the salary will be crucial. But in a new proposed trade deal, Portland would send Grant out and receive a former All-Star guard back.
It would be a three-team trade between the Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets, and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Trail Blazers receive: Guard Ben Simmons, a 2028 first-round pick swap from Minnesota, a 2025 second-round draft pick from Brooklyn, and a 2026 second-round draft pick from Minnesota
Nets receive: Forward Julius Randle and guard Rayan Rupert
Timberwolves receive: Forward Jerami Grant, and center Duop Reath
For the Timberwolves, they get Grant and Reath to help with their title quest. Grant provides extra length on the perimeter to help Minnesota defend some of the elite players in the Western Conference.
His shooting also could play a vital role come playoff time. Reath provides Minnesota with some size that they lost when they traded away Karl-Anthony Towns. He can also shoot the 3-pointer decently, helping to space the floor.
Brooklyn gets something in return for Simmons, with Randle giving them a decent asset. He has two years left on his deal so they could look to flip him down the line.
The Blazers land Simmons, who has a $40.3 million expiring contract for this summer. Portland isn't contending this season anywhere so they open some real flexibility within the salary cap.
They also land a few draft picks to help potentially facilitate any deals moving forward. While it's not a player-driven deal, they get off the terrible contract of Grant, while giving themselves some room to work within the cap sheet.
There will be other trades available for Grant but this is just one possibility if Portland wants to go the cap space route.
