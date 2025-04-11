Blazers Injury Roundup: Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant, Scoot Henderson Status
Injuries have been a major part of the Portland Trail Blazers' story this year. They have had several guys get hurt over the course of the season, and most of their starters have gotten hit with an injury.
Portland thought they could overcome their injuries to make a run at the playoffs, but they were incorrect. They came up just short and will be awaiting the draft lottery results.
With just a couple of games left in the regular season, the Blazers don't have a lot to play for. They have to figure out who is still going to be available for their final games.
Heading into a game against the Golden State Warriors, there are several players on the injury report for the Blazers. Unfortunately, most of them are ruled out.
Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant, and Scoot Henderson are all ruled out for this game against Golden State. That doesn't bode well for them to be competitive in this game.
Simons is out with a right forearm contusion. Grant is out with right knee inflammation. Henderson will miss the game due to still being in concussion protocol.
It's yet another game in which the Blazers won't have their best players. That has been the story of their season, and it means that changes are likely coming this summer.
Now that Joe Cronin has received a contract extension, he has free reign to do what he wants with the roster this offseason. It would be surprising if he didn't make some trades.
Grant's injury problems this year have kept his numbers very low. That will make him harder to trade this offseason, which is something the Blazers might look into.
Deandre Ayton is in the same boat after having his worst season as a pro. It seems like Portland will look to move on from him, even if they have to take a massive discount to do it.
The Blazers can't rely on having a healthier season in order to contend for a playoff spot next year. This injury report is proof that their guys just can't stay healthy.
