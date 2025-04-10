Blazers Reportedly Have Interest in Surprising HC Candidate This Summer
The Portland Trail Blazers won't be making the postseason this year despite a valiant effort. However, this team has shown a lot of fight, and it could see the front office make some big moves this coming offseason.
More Trail Blazers news: Blazers' Chauncey Billups Needs to Embrace the Tank
One of those includes at the head coaching position, especially with head coach Chauncey Billups reportedly on the hot seat. While Billups showed growth this year, the front office could elect to go in a different direction.
Sam Amick and Tony Jones of The Athletic are reporting that Portland could be interested in Denver Nuggets assistant coach Davis Adelman. The team would need to move on from Billups to make this happen, but Adelman has been a big name for quite a while around the NBA coaching circles.
"League sources say the Portland Trail Blazers are likely to have interest in Adelman if they eventually decide to part ways with Chauncey Billups. Adelman’s father, Rick, was at the helm during Portland’s late 1980s-early 1990s run that included two trips to the NBA Finals."
Portland may have a tough time landing Adelman, but he could be a good addition to this team if they were to move on from Billups. Adelman has received all sorts of praise while in Denver and is expected to be one of the bigger names on the coaching market this summer.
More Trail Blazers news: Should Blazers Extend HC Chauncey Billups Before His Final Guaranteed Year on Contract?
But the Nuggets' recent firing of coach Michael Malone could complicate things for the Trail Blazers. Denver is reportedly using the final few games of the regular season, plus the postseason, to see how the team does under Adelman as the head coach.
It remains to be seen if the team will move on from Billups but this could be an interesting option if they do. But the team may also want Billups back to see if they can continue to build upon the success that the young core saw this season.
More Portland Trail Blazers news:
Hilariously Cringe Blazers vs Bulls Sequence Goes Viral
New Trade Proposal Sees Blazers Send Out Center to Lakers
Blazers Could Send $100M Vet to Lakers in Massive New Trade Proposal: Report
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, head on over to Portland Trail Blazers on SI.