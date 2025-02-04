Blazers’ Jerami Grant Has Brutally Honest Take on Possibly Being Traded at Deadline
The Portland Trail Blazers are one of the few teams that could make massive roster changes as we approach Thursday's NBA trade deadline.
As we approach the deadline, the Blazers are viewed as sellers, even though they aren't playing like it.
The Blazers have won four games in a row and have won eight of their last nine games. While that is the case, the Blazers are still in rebuild mode, and in order to do that, they will need to move their veteran forward, Jerami Grant.
Grant isn't the only player the Blazers would like to move on from, but he is certainly at the top of the list.
It's no secret that he has been on the trading block for the past year or so. In a recent discussion with the reporters, Grant bluntly responded to all the trade talk as we approach the highly anticipated deadline.
“To be honest, I can’t think about it too much,” Grant said. “Still got to play games. You got to focus. I think earlier in my career, especially before I got traded, I thought about it a lot before the trade deadline. Maybe after the first time, it worries you. But this is my fifth team now. I’ve been traded three times. At this point, if it happens, I got to deal with it.”
Grant gave the cliche, professional response, but it is true.
The veteran has been around the block a handful of times and knows what it's like to be traded to a new place mid-season.
The Blazers would love to move on from the veteran forward, as he is making a ton of money and will make more as the years go by.
Grant is making $29.7 million this season and has three years remaining on his contract. That number will only increase in the following years.
While Grant is on the trading block, Aaron Fentress of Oregon Live says that as of Tuesday, there has been no chatter about a potential trade.
However, that could all change as we approach Thursday.
None of us knew about the Luka Dončić trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, which sent shockwaves through the NBA world, so nothing should surprise us at this point.
Whether it happens or not, Grant will remain a professional and continue to do his job.
