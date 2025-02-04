Blazers Set Asking Price for Robert Williams III in Trade Talks: Report
The Portland Trail Blazers have a hot commodity in the NBA this year, and that is a defensive center.
Although the Trail Blazers are on a four-game winning streak, including winning the last eight of nine contests, they are still on the rebuilding path.
At 21-29 on the year, which is good for the No. 13 seed in the Western Conference, Portland is concerned more with their future and how to keep building around their young pieces. This includes constant trade rumors and teams aggressively calling the phones in the front office to inquire.
After a blockbuster trade sending Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks, L.A. has insinuated that they are not done yet as the dust settles from the basketball-world-shattering swap.
Although the Lakers get a generational talent in exchange for a generational talent, they now have a glaring defensive need in the front court. This is where Portland has all the leverage.
After being aggressively linked to Robert Williams III, the time to get the most value out of Portland's defensive anchor could be in a deal with L.A.
The Athletic's Lakers insider Jovan Buha reported that the asking price for Williams is an unprotected first-round pick.
As Los Angeles is desperately trying to fill an Anthony-Davis-sized hole on defense, this can be a way to get the Lakers to part ways with their coveted 2031 unprotected first-round pick.
Although Trail Blazers fans would miss Williams and the intensity he brings to the court, despite only being 27 years old, he doesn't quite fit the youth movement Portland wants to move forward with.
Having another unprotected first-rounder would be invaluable to Portland as they can either sit on it and see what the value will look like closer to that year, or use it to further deal and get another star in Portland to speed up the rebuilding process next season.
In a slightly down year, Williams is putting up 5.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game this season. He has only made 17 appearences due to nagging injuries.
