2026 NBA March Madness Mock Draft: Blazers Add Another Piece to the Puzzle

The Portland Trail Blazers and the rest of the NBA are paying attention to March Madness as some of the top players in the 2026 draft class are participating.

Here's a look at what the lottery could look like and who the Blazers could take to improve their team.

Draft order was determined by a simulation.

1. Indiana Pacers - Darryn Peterson, SG, Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson enters the court for the game against the Houston Cougars. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Peterson has been viewed as the top selection in the draft for a little over a year now. He has some competition with some of the other top prospects, but his ability to create looks on offense for him and his teammates shouldn't be overlooked. Whichever team he ends up on will be lucky to have him.

Peterson led Kansas to a No. 4 seed and they will face No. 13 California Baptist in the first round.

2. Washington Wizards - AJ Dybantsa, SF/PF, BYU

BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa passes the ball during a practice session. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Wizards have drafted first-round picks at nearly every position, so they need to take someone versatile like Dybantsa, who is an all-around player that can fit in multiple different spots.

Dybantsa helped BYU reach a No. 6 seed, where they will face No. 11 seed Texas in the first round.

3. Utah Jazz - Cameron Boozer, PF, Duke

Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer reacts during a practice session. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Cameron's dad, Carlos, spent most of his career with the Utah Jazz, so it would be a full circle moment if his son was selected by the team as well. The Jazz have a strong frontcourts with Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr., but Markkanen can slide to the small forward position, allowing Boozer to slot in at the four. It would give the Jazz one of the longest lineups in the league.

Boozer helped Duke reach the top overall seed and No. 16 Siena awaits in the first round.

4. Dallas Mavericks - Darius Acuff Jr., PG, Arkansas

Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. gets past Vanderbilt forward Jalen Washington. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Acuff has cemented himself as arguably the best point guard in the draft class. There are several point guards that could be successful pros, but Acuff's ability to score on all three levels is something the Mavericks could benefit from. While Kyrie Irving is still on the roster, Acuff can learn behind him and possibly play alongside him in the backcourt.

Acuff has the Arkansas Razorbacks at a No. 4 seed facing No. 13 Hawaii in the first round.

5. Brooklyn Nets - Caleb Wilson, PF, North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson during a practice session. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wilson suffered an injury that ended his season prematurely, but he still had a lot of upside and could be a top five pick in the draft. The Nets are in a position to where they should select the best player available, and that is what Wilson is at this point if the first four above are selected there.

Wilson won't play in North Carolina's 6 vs. 11 matchup against VCU in the first round.

6. Sacramento Kings - Mikel Brown Jr., PG, Louisville

Mikel Brown Jr. drives the basket as the Louisville Cardinals host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like Wilson, Michael Brown Jr. is also dealing with an injury, and he won't be playing in the first weekend of the tournament; however, Brown still had an awesome freshman season. Brown averaged 18.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in 21 appearances for the Cardinals, proving that he can generate offense at a high level.

Brown's Cardinals are a No. 6 seed taking on No. 11 seed South Florida.

7. Atlanta Hawks - Nate Ament, SF, Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament during a practice session | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Ament is one of the players flying up draft boards in recent weeks as he has helped Tennessee reach the tournament once again. Ament has great size and is able to crash the boards among the best of them. He averaged 17.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Volunteers this season.

Ament helped Tennessee get to a No. 6 seed, which grants them a matchup with Miami (Ohio), who lost just one game all season long.

8. Memphis Grizzlies - Kingston Flemings, PG, Houston

Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings reacts while playing against the Baylor Bears. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Flemings was the leading scorer for the Cougars this season in his freshman year. He was a highly sought-after recruit but opted to stay in state and join the Cougars this season. He averaged 16.4 points and 5.3 assists for Houston, making him one of the top point guard prospects in this year's class.

Flemings and the Cougars are a No. 2 seed, which lines them up against No. 15 seed Idaho in the first round.

9. Chicago Bulls - Keaton Wagler, SG, Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler shoots the ball during a practice session. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Wagler averaged 17.9 points while making over 40 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. He's a bit small at 6'6", weighing 185 lb, but he should add some muscle as he gets into the NBA. His shooting prowess speaks for itself, and teams will value his ability to make shots from deep, including the nearby Bulls.

Wagler was key to the Illini's run to a No. 3 seed. They will face No. 14 seed Penn in the first round.

10. Milwaukee Bucks - Labaron Philon Jr., PG, Alabama

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. waits for the second half to begin in the game with Auburn. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another lottery-level point guard is Alabama's Labaron Philon Jr., who stayed in school last year despite an opportunity to turn pro. Philon was able to develop his game in his sophomore season and his experience should help him compared to other rookies coming in the league.

Philon pushed the Crimson Tide to a No. 4 seed, but they will face a tough task with No. 13 seed Hofstra in the first round.

11. Golden State Warriors - Jayden Quaintance, C, Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance fives a teammate during the second half against the Missouri Tigers. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The Warriors have needed a center for a while, but they might have their solution in Kentucky's Jayden Quaintance. While most of his season at Kentucky has been defined by injuries, it's hard to deny the talent he has. At 6-9, 225 pounds, Quaintance has the ability to defend multiple positions both on the perimeter and inside.

Quaintance will be on the sidelines, but Kentucky will face off against Santa Clara in a 7 vs. 10 matchup.

12. Portland Trail Blazers - Yaxel Lendeborg, PF, Michigan

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg walks off the court. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Blazers need to find some depth in the frontcourts, and they could have that in Big Ten Player of the Year Yaxel Lendeborg. With the Blazers wanting to contend soon, Lendeborg is someone that can help them do that, as he has played six years of collegiate basketball.

Lendeborg played three years at Arizona Western, a junior college. Then he transferred to UAB and used his final year of eligibility at Michigan, where he helped the team reach new heights as a No. 1 seed.

Lendeborg has great size at 6-9, 240 pounds and he can defend multiple positions at a high level. This is exactly how the Blazers want to build their team and he could slot in behind Jerami Grant at the power forward position and get minutes in the second unit right from the jump.

While it may be risky to take a player who will be 24 by the start of next season, the Blazers aren't in the need of developing another project. They have that with Yang Hansen and Lendeborg can join the Blazers' high-activity defense right away.

Lendeborg helped Michigan return to the top of college basketball as a No. 1 seed. They will face No. 16 seed Howard in the first round.

13. Charlotte Hornets - Koa Peat, PF, Arizona

Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat reacts after defeating the Houston Cougars. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Peat was viewed as one of the top freshman prospects coming into the season and he has remained one of the key players of an Arizona team that earned a No. 1 seed this year. Peat averaged 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for the Wildcats. He could join the Hornets' rising core in the Eastern Conference.

Peat and the Wildcats have a date with No. 16 seed Long Island in the first round.

14. Oklahoma City Thunder - Hannes Steinbach, PF, Washington

Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach shoots a free throw against the Wisconsin Badgers. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Thunder have a pair of first-round picks in the middle of the round as a result of trades, and they should look to select another prospect that they can develop. Steinbach averaged a double-double in his lone collegiate season at Washington while shooting 34 percent from beyond the arc.

Steinbach is the lone prospect in this particular mock draft that is not participating in the NCAA Tournament.