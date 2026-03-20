Donovan Clingan 'Taking a Major Step' For Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan is coming off the best performance of his career in a win against the Indiana Pacers.

Clingan scored 28 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in just 25 minutes of action as the Blazers pulled out a victory against the Indiana Pacers. Clingan earned praise from his teammate Robert Williams III after the game.

"He's taking a major, major step this year, so we are just coaching to keep going. That's it," Williams said of Clingan.

Donovan Clingan's Growth Helps Blazers Tremendously

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan is guarded by Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The best part about Clingan as a prospect is that he isn't just improving in one area. Every single part of his game is developing, and that is going to make him a great all-around player in the long run.

"Oh great, I think we are teaching him and talking to him. We gotta roll, be strong with the ball, and we just start to see that he's getting more comfortable in a short roll. Those finishes are on the rim, rebounding, and finishing. We can see the development. Of course, he made three threes and rebounded extremely well, so good for him, good night for DC," Blazers acting head coach Tiago Splitter said.

Clingan may not score 28 points in every game from here on out, but the more he gets comfortable with the Blazers, the better off the team will be.

"At times I feel like I have the skill set and the moves to finish around the rim. Got good, good touch, definitely needs work, but pretty good. I have three balls starting to fall, so I'm trying to get there," Clingan said.

Defense for Clingan comes pretty naturally as someone who stands above seven feet tall. He's got all the tools needed to be a great rim protector in the NBA, and the Blazers saw that from him immediately in the pre-draft process. However, his offensive game is what could use some work, and you are seeing that come into fruition game after game.

Clingan's development is incredibly important for the Blazers and their future as a contender. He is one of the last lottery picks the team will have before ascending into the playoff window, so the Blazers value him highly and he could be part of the team for a long time if he continues to make moves in the right direction like he has throughout this season.