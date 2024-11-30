Blazers Land Incredible Haul in Proposed Trade With Lakers
The Portland Trail Blazers are having a good start to the season compared to where many predicted they'd be this time around. The Blazers have an 8-12 record, which is good for 13th in the Western Conference.
The Trail Blazers may not be contenders for anything significant this season outside of the No. 1 overall pick, but they have some solid pieces on their squad.
They have a mix of solid veteran players and some outstanding young players. It's clear the Blazers prefer to go the younger route, which means a trade would be on the horizon. For the past year, they have had their veterans on the trading block, but nothing has yet transpired.
That could certainly happen this upcoming trade deadline. The Trail Blazers could trade away their veteran players, and this latest trade proposal not only gets them on the younger side but also gives them one heck of a haul.
Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World has the Blazers trading with their Western Conference foe, the Los Angeles Lakers. In it, Bitar has the Blazers acquiring D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Max Christie, Jalen Hood-Schifino, and a 2029 first-round pick.
Bitar has the Blazers giving L.A. veterans Jerami Grant and Robert Williams III.
This trade would help out both sides. The Lakers get two veteran pieces that they desperately need, at least in terms of their play style. L.A. needs more depth at the center position and a two-way type of player who can guard the opposing team's best player and score for himself.
Williams has struggled with injuries in his career, but when he is on the court, he is one of the better paint defenders. Grant is a plus on both sides of the court. The 30-year-old is averaging 16.1 points per game, 1.1 blocks, and 0.9 steals this season.
The Blazers get back four good pieces and one of the Lakers' two first-round picks. Russell is considered the central piece in this one. While he is not having a strong start to the season, he is still a solid piece for any team that could average between 18 and 20 points with any squad.
Hachimura and Christie are both young and could greatly help a team like the Blazers. Both are under 27 years old, could score when called upon at times, and play solid defense.
This trade would be very helpful for both teams and could greatly benefit Portland in the long run.
