Blazers Legend Damian Lillard is Looking for More Respect
Portland Trail Blazers legend Damian Lillard feels he's underrated.
Lillard went on the Club 520 podcast with former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague, and said he doesn't feel like he gets the credit he deserves for being one of the NBA's elite players.
"They act like I don't be doing what I've been doing. This is going to be my 13th season," Lillard said. "My time in the league, when I think about how many people have been very good over that time, it ain't been that many people that have been here the whole time, since I've been in the league, that just been doing it, like over and over and over. But I think people just get bored with consistency. And I ain't loud, but I've been doing it that long and winning."
Lillard has definitely been consistent throughout his 12-year career. The former sixth overall pick in 2012 has made eight All-Star teams, seven All-NBA Teams, and was a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. He's consisently been one of the best point guards in the NBA, especially during his 11 seasons in Portland.
Lillard averaged 25.2 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game across 842 contests with the Blazers. He shot 43.8 percent from the field, 37.1 percent from deep, and 89.7 percent from the free throw line.
Lillard finished top-10 in MVP voting five times, including a fourth place finish in the 2017-18 season. He led the Blazers to the playoffs for eight straight seasons, including one Western Conference Finals appearance in 2018-19.
After missing the playoffs in the final two seasons of Lillard's Portland career, the Blazers entered a rebuild and sent the star point guard to the Milwaukee Bucks in a blockbuster three-team deal with the Phoenix Suns. In his first season with the Bucks, Lillard averaged 24.3 points, 7.0 assists, and 4.4 rebounds across 73 games while shooting 42.4 percent from the field, 35.4 percent from deep, and 92 percent from the free throw line.
Injuries halted the Bucks' season in the first round of the playoffs this year, but Lillard will hope to get them back into contention next year in a loaded Eastern Conference. At 34 years old, Lillard is looking to have a few more strong seasons and potentially reach his first NBA Finals.
