Blazers Likelihood to Trade Anfernee Simons Revealed
The Oregonian's Aaron Fentress revealed what he thinks the Portland Trailblazers' plans for 25-year-old guard Anfernee Simons in the offseason.
Simons has one year left on the four-year contract with the Blazers in 2022. He will make $27.6 million next season, after which he will become an unrestricted free agent.
"It’s a toss-up," said Fentress of Simons' likelihood to return. "Unless an ideal trade presents itself, and the Blazers are convinced Henderson can run the team, Simons will return as the starting point guard."
Scoot Henderson is the main reason as to why there are question marks surrounding Simons' future. Henderson dropped from 14.0 points per game in his rookie season to 12.7 points per game in season two, but led the team in assists. The Blazers are banking on the 2023 third-overall pick to lead their franchise in the future.
"Fit moving forward: This largely depends on the evolution of 6-3 point guard Scoot Henderson," said Fentress. "Should he fully evolve into a clear starter, keeping Simons wouldn’t make much sense, especially with 6-5 shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe on the roster. Starting two small guards would not be ideal."
Despite leading the team in points per game with 19.3, Simons had a less productive year than his injury-abbreviated 23-24 campaign, in which he scored 22.6 points per game. His field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, and free throw percentage all took a minor dip as well.
Portland finished the 24-25 season with a record of 36-46, which left them in 12th place and just three games out of the Play-in Tournament behind the Mavericks in the tightly contested Western Conference. This was a stark improvement on the 23-24 season, during which the Blazers finished last in the conference with a 21-61 record.
The Trail Blazers have reason to believe if Simons can return to the player he was two seasons ago, they will be able to close the gap and make a push for the postseason.
